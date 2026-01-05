By the Numbers

Nigel Harris
9h

Thanks for the great post on quantitative context. There's also an important qualitative element that goes beyond the simple light/heavy crude distinction.

Venezuela's oil production is not just heavy, it is ultra-heavy. Most of those 300 bn barrels of proved reserves (86% of them, according to the Energy Institute) are in a single huge formation called the Orinoco Belt. The oil here is extremely dense (heavier than water), extremely viscous (like pitch or molasses) and extremely dirty (over 5% sulfur and masses of metals like vanadium). The only deposit anything like this size and quality elsewhere in the world is Canada's Athabasca oil sands.

Venezuela and Saudi Arabia appear to have similar proved reserves quantities. In Saudi Arabia, all you have to do to extract the oil is drill a well, and control the resulting flow of oil and gas, which comes bursting out of the ground under its own geological pressure. Let the oil sit in a tank for a short while, and the gases bubble off (and are captured for use as fuels) and the water and sand settle out. The oil is ready to transport by pipeline and ship, and is of a quality readily handled by almost any fuel refinery in the world.

In Venezuela's Orinoco belt, to extract the oil, you have to first pump large amounts of steam into the formation, to melt the hydrocarbons, then use electrical pumps at the surface or in the bottom of the well, up to a kilometer deep, to lift it to the surface. Once there, the "oil" is far too viscous to transport by pipeline or ship, and far too heavy and dirty for most refineries to tackle. So it is diluted by mixing with a much lighter crude oil, or the "condensate" liquids from a gas field, or refined naphtha (a solvent which you can buy as "white spirit" in UK DIY stores). The resulting diluted crude oil (DCO) is exported as Merey blend. This is still one of the heaviest, dirtiest crude oils in the world (16 API, 3.5% sulfur, high acidity and metals content), but it flows just well enough to be transported if kept warm, and some of the world's more complex refineries can handle it, and make transport fuels from it, although usually alongside other lighter crudes.

Venezuela used to produce some lighter, sweeter crudes, which were mostly used as diluents for the Orinoco Belt stuff, but these fields are largely exhausted and Venezuela now needs to import light material to act as diluent to make the DCO.

So while 300 bn barrels of proved oil reserves in the ground may become more politically accessible, they will remain among the hardest and most expensive types of oil to actually produce.

Gaston Larrazabal
12h

Thanks a lot for this post, Hannah. I never expected to see Venezuelan oil discussed in "By The Numbers", but here we are! You make many good points that are commonly missed in the current discussion about the motives behind the US intervention.

I'd like to add some nuance to point 5, though. It is true that many US refineries (particularly on the Gulf Coast) have significant capacity for processing heavy crude, and that Venezuela was historically a key supplier. However, if you look at EIA data on the capacity of different refining processes in PADD 3 (encompassing the Gulf Coast refineries, data here: https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/PET_PNP_CAPCHG_DCU_NUS_A.htm), you see that coking capacity (which can be used as a proxy for heavy crude processing capacity) grew a lot from 2000 to 2012 and has remained essentially flat since then. Meanwhile, the actual crude slate processed by these refineries has gotten lighter, with average API gravity rising from around 30° in 2008-2012 to around 34° today.

This suggests that these refineries moved toward building light crude processing infrastructure right when the shale boom took off (while substituting Venezuelan imports with Canadian crude) and did not invest much more into refining heavy crude. Of course, they retain some legacy capacity for it, but there is likely not a lot of idle capacity left.

So while Venezuelan heavy crude is technically compatible with many US refineries, treating it as an unmet need or a binding constraint overstates the case for it. It's one potential source among others that refineries have already adjusted away from over the past 15 years.

Again, really appreciate your data-driven approach to complex topics!

