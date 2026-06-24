By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Juliana Monteiro's avatar
Juliana Monteiro
8h

Hannah, this is amazing. Is there similar data for non-food related trade, like wood products (e.g. wood chips for energy generation)?

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Anneke Voß's avatar
Anneke Voß
9h

For the Sustainable Foods Summit in Amsterdam I gave a speech about deforestation also using some of the intel created by you and ourworldindata. I find it very encouraging to see that our global efforts driven by regulation and private companies are showing effect. Of course you can always argue it isn't fast enough, but it is happening and if we keep that trajectory it feels as if it is looking good as well.

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