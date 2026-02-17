Three things for today.

Energy comparison tool

First, thank you very much to everyone who played around with the Energy Comparison Tool that I published yesterday, and wrote to me with feedback. I received many emails and comments with great suggestions. I feel lucky to have an audience that is so engaged in trying to build something useful.

As promised, I read them all and I’m working on improvements. I’ll add a change/update log to the tool, so you can follow what’s changed. I’ll share more on this in the next few weeks.

There was also a lot of enthusiasm for a carbon emissions equivalent. It will take quite a bit of work, but it’s now on my list.

My new book — Clearing the Air — is published in North America today

It seems like it’s been ages since it came out in the UK (and some other international markets), but I’m excited for it to hit the shelves in the US and Canada.

You can find it in all good book outlets, and a selection of places here on MIT Press’s website.

Order 'Clearing the Air' in the US

I’ve been shortlisted for the Unwin Award

I’m very pleased to have been one of six authors shortlisted for the Unwin Award. It was launched last year by The Publisher’s Association, and nominations are based on “recognising non-fiction authors in the earlier stages of their careers as authors whose work is considered to have made a significant contribution to the world.”

It’s quite an honour to be recognised in this way, and to be among such fantastic company on the shortlist. Thank you very much to the judges for the nomination.