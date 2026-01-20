By the Numbers

David
2d

As always thank you for your work. When you have a moment, can you address the anti-environment claims of the otherwise fine Landman? My only experience with insect armageddon is driving from montreal to boston in 1970s and 80s and having to stop 2 or 3 times to wipe windshield. Now i can drive 1000 miles with nary an insect gut to be found. I wondered if theyve designed better windshields but it’s not that. What do the data show?

Andy
2d

Since we've ditched the lawn and put our yard into natives plants I've been amazed at the variety of bees and insects in general that we see now. Yes, a few are mildly problematic but manageable. It's really opened my eyes to how many different bees there are out there that suburbs and farm fields don't seem to support.

