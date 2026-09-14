I’ve spent the last decade working with and advocating for open and accessible data. It’s not enough to just collect the data, and put it online in a spreadsheet (although this data collection work is absolutely crucial, and underrated).

For people — policymakers, journalists, the general public — to make use of it, you need to make it easy to use. That’s what we try to do at Our World in Data, across a huge number of topics.

Over the last six months, I’ve been trying to do the same, specifically for energy data in the United States. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has some of the richest and best energy data in the world, but unfortunately it’s extremely hard for non-experts to navigate. With a little bit of effort, all of this can be unlocked.

In a project funded by Arnold Ventures, and hosted by the Institute for Progress (IFP), we’ve built US Energy Data (usenergydata.org), a free platform that allows you to do this.

You can explore data on electricity generation and sources, demand, reliability, prices, and more, not just at the national level but state-by-state too. Here are just a couple of examples.

The motivation for building this was to improve discussions and decisionmaking on energy in the US, starting from the base of data and research that already exists.

This platform is free to use. Feel free to download and use the charts or the data, in any way that’s helpful. I will keep it up-to-date as the latest releases are published.

Happy exploring!

Explore data on US Energy