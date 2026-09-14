By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Climate Connections's avatar
Climate Connections
8d

Interesting to see how the share of solar and wind relates to electricity prices. The states with the highest penetration of variable renewables (over 30%) all have cheap electricity (around 10 Cents) https://usenergydata.org/charts/scatter-price-source/?source=Solar+and+wind&time=2024..2024

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AndriesH's avatar
AndriesH
7d

Well done! Very valuable!

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