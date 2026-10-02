By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Nick James at the Trajectory's avatar
Nick James at the Trajectory
5d

Thank you. 70yo here. Im always pleasantly surprised to get £1,000 a.month for doing nothing. I genuinely believe my generation has spent our whole lives 'never having had it so good' year on year. We had rock n roll, the pill, freedom of speech, economic growth, improved health and secutity the NHS, free university education. An easy comfirtable life. I'll happliy take a little reduction in that to help the poor kids who can't afford a roof over thier heads now and zilch possibility of continuing exponential economic growth in their futures.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
5d

I, too, was reading the news thinking SHOW ME THE CHARTS so thank you very much for this excellent analysis.

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