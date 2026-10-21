By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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William McFarlane's avatar
William McFarlane
Oct 21

I have been wondering how much you could raise by closing loopholes and going after tax-dodging corporations. It’s profoundly unfair that an independent coffee shop struggling to make ends meet pays tax but Starbucks and Cafe Nero pay absolutely none. The “they’d just leave” argument doesn’t work here either because people will still drink coffee so if they leave they’ll just be replaced by other coffee shops who pay tax. I would also be interested to hear about capital gains tax.

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Marius Gunnemann's avatar
Marius Gunnemann
Oct 21Edited

Maybe I'm too left but everything below 5% wealth tax would not really be a redistribution of wealth. 2% would slow the accumulation of ridiculous wealth a bit but never halt or even reverse it.

That being said, I definitely did expect higher gains from wealth taxes too.

I'm not familiar with british inheritance taxes (if any), but I'd be interested what changes to that could achieve.

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