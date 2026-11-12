By the Numbers

By the Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

This is amazing.

I don’t understand why this kind of information isn’t what people use to decide on who governs them or how well a government works.

One day I’d like to find an explanation of how the government works from national to local level in a block diagram or flowchart form so I have a context for understanding it.

Reply
Share
Debra Christenberry's avatar
Debra Christenberry
5h

such a valuable service you provide!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Ritchie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.