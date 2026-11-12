A lot of the work I do is born out of curiosity. And frustration. Or rather, frustration at the fact that the answers to my questions are not easy to find.

This latest project is no different.

I’ve built and published a new website, UK by Numbers.

If you’re familiar with Our World in Data (which is my first love and main job), it’s like that, but UK-focused. The data is more detailed (because we can dig into deeper indicators) and goes down to the subnational level.

My aim is to make the data and information behind the country’s pressing and most-discussed issues easily accessible. Everything from migration and demographics to taxation, public spending, and housing.

All of this data exists — I’m not collecting anything new here. And some government websites do good job of presenting it. But it’s often scattered around (no agency covers everything), obscure, and hard to find the latest version. I’ve tried to bring it all together in one place.

This isn’t a funded project; I just built this in my free time.

This is something I think the government should hire one or two people to do. It wouldn’t take much (in resources or money). I’m squeezing this into some free hours when I can; one or two people doing it full-time could do an even better job. It would cost the government, what, £100,000 a year?

The budget for the UK Statistics Authority is around £470 million a year. This is money well-spent, and these organisations do invaluable work. But by spending just £100,000 more, they could probably multiply their impact ten-fold, if someone does it well.

Anyway, enough of my government budget-planning. You can now explore most of this data on UK by Numbers. There are still many topics to add, and things to expand on, but I thought I’d launch it now and build on it over time.

It’s all free, and you’re welcome to reuse any of the charts etc. as you wish.

I’ll do a little chart drop below, so you can get a flavour.

Explore ukbynumbers.org

Where our taxes come from:

What the government spends its money on:

Differences in crime rates between surveys and police reports:

Most crimes have fallen a lot since the 1990s (except fraud):

How much people pay for rent:

The collapse of public housebuilding:

Childhood poverty:

Life expectancy across UK nations:

Explore ukbynumbers.org