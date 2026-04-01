By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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John Guy's avatar
John Guy
5d

It's not charity, it's an essential part of our soft power. It stops wars from starting and helps make trading partners, and thus us, richer, and it slows the flood of refugees. So foreign aid is a sensible use of tax. The question is simply how much and setting priorities.

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
5d

I wish this was an April Fools.

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