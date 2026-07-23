By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Peter Nuttall's avatar
Peter Nuttall
Jul 23

Why care?

- one reason to care is if people are being forced to have or not have children. That’s not the case here .

- another is that you worry about the impact of an aging population - shrinking tax base, higher healthcare costs etc. reasonable concerns here.however, if this is the problem, say this!

- another is “we are being outbred by those people” racism.

Here’s a couple reasons not to care:

- globally, the population is as high as it’s ever been. It will take a long time to drop to levels similar to when I was a kid.

- there have been several “not enough breeding” panics, nearly always followed by “how will we feed the population in a couple decades” panics.

So, I personally suggest stopping and waiting a couple decades before panicking.

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
Jul 23

This is very interesting, especially the "at a low average income" aspect of it. TY for the analysis.

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