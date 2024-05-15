By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Dean Rovang's avatar
Dean Rovang
May 15, 2024

I think it helps to put things into context when comparing the growth of nuclear vs. that of solar and wind today. Necessity drove France's nuclear growth. France was motivated because it did not really have any other options during the Arab oil embargo, "No coal, no gas, no oil, no options." Nuclear was their only option if they were going to be energy independent.

The energy transition to low-carbon sources is much more complicated because it is global and not everyone is as motivated as France or Sweden.

I am from the “all-of-the-above” school of thinking when it comes to the energy transition in the U.S. Most net-zero energy-system studies include some fraction of nuclear in the U.S. in 2050. A good place to start when considering the future of nuclear in the U.S. is the DOE study completed last year, https://liftoff.energy.gov/advanced-nuclear/ .

If you are looking for a global perspective on the future of advanced nuclear, I recommend this article and study by the London-based New Nuclear Watch Institute,

https://www.powermag.com/2023-a-transformative-year-for-small-modular-nuclear-reactors/ and

https://www.newnuclearwatchinstitute.org/report/scaling-success-navigating-the-future-of-small-modular-reactors-in-competitive-global-low-carbon-energy-markets .

Other related nuclear news that gives me some optimism for nuclear energy in the U.S. and the West:

GE Hitachi and Ontario Power Generation have signed a contract to deploy a BWRX-300, https://www.utilitydive.com/news/SMRs-reactor-GE-Hitachi-Ontario-Public-Power-Aecon-Group-nuclear/641483/ at their Darlington project site. This is most likely to be the first SMR to be deployed in North America. They are optimistic that it will be operational in late 2028. The Tennessee Valley Authority has joined an international consortium to develop a standard design of the BWRX-300 for deployment in Canada, the U.S., and Poland, https://www.utilitydive.com/news/tva-ge-hitachi-small-modular-reactor-smr-nuclear/645861/ .

U.K. has shortlisted six designs in their SMR competition to encourage the development of SMRs,

https://www.powermag.com/uk-shortlists-six-nuclear-designs-in-smr-competition-intends-to-award-contract-by-summer-2024/ .

U.S., Canada, and U.K. are cooperating on licensing,

https://www.powermag.com/u-s-uk-canada-ink-trilateral-memo-to-cooperate-on-advanced-reactor-licensing/ .

In 2023, the U.S. House and the Senate both passed legislation overwhelmingly supporting development of new generation nuclear:

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/4495980-house-approves-bipartisan-bill-aimed-at-bolstering-nuclear-energy/ and

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/4495980-house-approves-bipartisan-bill-aimed-at-bolstering-nuclear-energy/ .

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Alex Terrell's avatar
Alex Terrell
May 15, 2024

The growth of solar over the last 3 years has been so fast that a 5 year view doesn't capture it.

China added 444GW last year.

That will probably make 800TWh in 2024 (slightly optimistic to make maths easier).

China has 1600 million people.

So 500KWh per person.

Pretty much up there with France and Sweden, for the world's biggest emitter.

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