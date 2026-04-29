A very short post today.

Last week I was in London for the Unwin Award Ceremony. It was held at the Royal Institution. Special as it’s where they’d host the infamous Science Christmas Lectures I watched as a kid on television.

I was one of six authors shortlisted for “non-fiction authors in the earlier stages of their careers as authors whose work is considered to have made a significant contribution to the world.”

It was an honour to even be shortlisted, but even more so to win it. Thanks to the judges and everyone at the Publisher’s Association that made the prize possible. And of course, to my editorial team for helping me publish some award-worthy books.

The award comes with a £10,000 prize. I’m donating all of this to the Against Malaria Foundation. More than 600,000 people die from malaria every year, most of them children. Interventions against malaria are among the most cost-effective ways to save a life, which is why the money is going there.

£10,000 will protect over 5,000 people for three years, and will save approximately three lives.

In other news, for the entire month of May you’ll be able to buy my first book, Not the End of the World, for 99p on Kindle. Enjoy!

Not the End of the World