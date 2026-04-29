By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Patrick Begg's avatar
Patrick Begg
6d

I’m not really a commenter/poster but your deep altruism and humanity in donating a whole prize to medical science, and for an intervention which is proven to be immediately effective, deserves the loudest shout out. I am full of admiration and so pleased that people like you still inhabit public life. Public discourse is so grim at the moment this is such an uplifting signal. Thank you.

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Lestes's avatar
Lestes
6d

"The award comes with a £10,000 prize. I’m donating all of this to the Against Malaria Foundation."

What did the world do to deserve you? You're the best!

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