By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Paul Magnall's avatar
Paul Magnall
8d

Another reason for electrification of the railway is that diesel supply is being affected by wars.

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Jasmine's avatar
Jasmine
7d

Thanks for writing, Hannah, I am pleased to see the electrification progress from India. Coming from the country, I didn't know about it and I don't think we celebrate it enough. Also, living in Switzerland, I can see it's possible despite tough terrain. There is always hope and some pleasant realities, like you always seem to say 😊

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