By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
May 19

What's the age distribution that is used for immigration?

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Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
8d

RU insane? 363,000 born today, minus 174,000 deaths = 189,000 NET NEW HUMANS! With the current massive human overpopulation, and consequential heat energy production, we will have burned-up by 2,100! YOU ARE EITHER AN EMPLOYEE OF BIG OIL OR NAIVE', or just STUPID. We are 3,000 times more numerous today than were our migratory Hunter-Gatherer ancestral clan/band members, and we have been engineered as maximal consumers of natural resources and energy (coal, oil, gas, sunlite, wind). We/you are at the end of time and Gaia is expecting our extinction shortly.

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