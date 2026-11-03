By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Eric Jeker's avatar
Eric Jeker
2d

Don't ever stop banging that drum Hannah! Publicly funded entities should be forced to release their data, similarly for government and governemental agencies.

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Edge Notes's avatar
Edge Notes
2d

Public agency data should never be paywalled.

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