By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Ben Wong's avatar
Ben Wong
10h

Fascinating dataset. I’d love to see how leader age and tenure line up against other factors like GDP per capita. Is the underlying data downloadable, or would you be prepared to share it so I can run the comparison?

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2 replies by Hannah Ritchie and others
Sarah Muthler's avatar
Sarah Muthler
4h

Seeing the younger ages of European leaders makes me wonder how views on addressing climate change influence elections by country. I am guessing that if I compared electric vehicle adoption with ages of leaders that early adopting countries would have younger leaders.

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