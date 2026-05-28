By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Ed Sherman's avatar
Ed Sherman
6d

Great work. It made me think another adjustment or angle you could take on the comparison would be to compare or ‘normalise’ for QuALYs, if you had a breakdown of age and perhaps underlying health conditions. For example a gun death of a 20 y/o would lose a lot more QuALYs than a heat related early death of an 80 y/o with lots of complicated health issues.

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Morris, Nigel's avatar
Morris, Nigel
6d

A recent SA article supports your reasoning, but would suggest that even your "excess mortality" numbers seriously under estimate the number of heat deaths in the US.

It seems incomprehensible with the levels of poverty in the US, the size of its population, the urban densities, the poor heat mitigation design of most US cities, and the environmental conditions in the hot parts of the US that your excess deaths figures reflect the true numbers of heat deaths in the US,

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/u-s-deaths-from-heat-are-dangerously-undercounted/

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