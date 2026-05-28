The chart below has been doing the rounds on social media. The headline is really about how poorly Europe protects people from heat. But the flip is also true for America and guns. European policy protects people against guns, but not heat; the US, the opposite.

As I explain later, I think this comparison is a bit silly, but sympathise with the overall sentiment: Europe is not doing a good job of protecting people from heat. Things don’t have to be this bad; it’s a choice.

But, unfortunately, the chart has several issues.

The heat death numbers for Europe are modelled as “excess deaths” during summer months; this attempts to capture people dying from a range of health conditions — cardiovascular disease, stroke, and others — earlier than they would have in more optimal temperatures. This is a common way researchers measure heat deaths (or cold, for that matter). I’ve done a deep dive on these methods previously.

But the US number isn’t based on this type of modelling; it’s based on heat deaths recorded on death certificates. If you used death certificate figures for Europe, they’d be far lower.

It also uses European Union figures for gun deaths, but a broader definition of Europe for heat deaths.

I thought I’d have a quick go at making a better version. These numbers are still not perfect, but hopefully a closer comparison.

Here are some of the changes:

I’ve used more comparable excess heat death figures for the US (details in the footnote), so we’re not relying on death certificate records. This is the annual average between 2000 and 2020 and for adults aged 25 to 84 (it’s not a perfect comparison, but the best I could do with available data).

I’ve taken the average of 2022 to 2024 for Europe, so we’re not catching an “irregular” year and comparing it to a more average year in the US.

Created one version that consistently uses EU-27 figures for both guns and heat.

A second version that uses the broader European definition in the heat deaths paper, sourced in the original chart: the 26 EU countries (minus Malta), plus the UK, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Norway, and Serbia (so 32 in total).

Shown the breakdown of gun deaths by homicide, suicide, and other causes (which is small but includes unintentional injury and deaths by law enforcement).

Here’s the comparison for countries in the European Union only.

And now using the broader “Europe” definition.

Does it change the conclusions much? Not really. But hopefully it provides a slightly more accurate comparison. And I think the breakdown of gun deaths provides more useful context.

What about per capita?

As always in a comment section, people asked: “What if we adjust for population?”

Here’s the same data adjusted for rates per 100,000 people in the total population

It does actually change the order a bit. Gun deaths in the US are now slightly larger than European heat death rates. But to me, it doesn’t matter much for the conclusion.

As I mentioned, I found the initial framing of guns and heat as a contest to be a bit silly — they’re not substitutes. Europe is doing a bad job of protecting itself from life-threatening heat. That the US has disproportionately high rates of gun deaths compared to other rich countries is also bad. The two are not mutually exclusive.

But it does highlight something important about status quo bias. Both places take the status quo as a given: a high-mortality situation in one domain that they’d never accept in another.