By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Andy's avatar
Andy
4d

May I just say that I love how your blog is essentially a class and how to read charts and make a good charts even though you never explicitly say that.

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Phil Swansborough's avatar
Phil Swansborough
4d

So many factors, but young people are certainly rational to be pessimistic. The future is bleak due to climate change and an aging population. They know that for the majority of them, in all likelihood, by the time they are 65 there will be no pension system for them, they can't afford a house, they can't afford to have kids and the planet will be on fire.

During the financial crash my dad said to me along the lines of "why should the next generation be better off than the last?" He's a boomer and somewhat left wing, and that was his attitude to the world going to the dogs. That's a little microcosm of the problem.

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