By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Michael Reid's avatar
Michael Reid
4d

One huge problem at the demand end of the equation is what we use the water for.

Drinking water is used for flushing toilets.

It is also used for watering.

Both of these do not need potable water.

It would be great to see a study of what a combination of large scale adoption of grey water systems and rainwater harvesting would do.

Thank you so much for all of your investigations Hannah.

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Ritchie Cunningham's avatar
Ritchie Cunningham
4d

Current electricity prices linked to gas price doesn't help. However the surplus green energy available in the summer could be useful particularly if the government reviews electricity pricing. Even running desalination year round and storing surplus in current reservoirs might make the economics seem more realistic.

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