By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Paul Upton's avatar
Paul Upton
5d

It’s also interesting to consider the miles driven. The overall mileage of a vehicle is in most countries skewed more towards its early life, with lower distances driven as the cars approach end of life. So those dates when markets reach 50%, and 90% of the fleet electric…will likely see somewhat higher percentage of the total distance traveled by that fleet being electrified. Not sure how big of a difference that makes to overall emissions and consumption?

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Maddy Evans's avatar
Maddy Evans
5d

There will be an endgame as facilities including fuel stations and mechanics become hard to find and expensive. This might accelerate the rate of replacement as older are then not necessarily cheaper cars to run.

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