By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Andy Lyon's avatar
Andy Lyon
6d

Thanks for the in depth analysis as always. I’ve been wondering that since wildfires have increased in size and intensity over the last 20 years, whether there is now less forest to burn, and maybe that is why we are seeing a downturn in some areas, such as Greece?

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Jens Hultgren's avatar
Jens Hultgren
6d

Thank you.

While I sometimes or often disagree with you on how serious the situation is or what action we should take, I constantly use your data and presentation thereof as it is not contended and accepted by everyone in the debate.

Keep up the good work.

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