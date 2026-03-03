A couple of weeks ago, I published a prototype tool that allows you to compare the energy use of different products and activities.

The motivation for this was simple: it’s extremely hard to get a sense of magnitude for how things compare, and I know people struggle with this a lot. That affects what people prioritise, and is a problem for public discussion. We get countless headlines focused on the energy saved from “deleting emails” or streaming Netflix, and not enough focused on swapping a boiler for a heat pump.

I asked for feedback on how I could improve it, and I got a lot of responses. Thank you to everyone who engaged, commented, and emailed.

I’ve spent some time over the last few weeks addressing many of these comments. For various reasons, I couldn’t implement all the suggestions (some would make things too complex, which goes against the point of the tool), but I did make quite a number of improvements.

In the tool, I’ve included a “Change log” which details the changes that I’ve made along the way.

Perhaps the largest and most visible one is that I’ve tried to provide a rough sense of energy costs for a selection of countries. That is often more meaningful to people than the number of watt-hours they’re consuming.

I’m still very open to more feedback (especially if you think something is wrong!), but I won’t be as active in changing things as I was this time around.

I hope it’s useful for you in some way. Feel free to use it and share.

Does that use a lot of energy?