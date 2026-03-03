By the Numbers

Caperu_Wesperizzon
1d

Nice tool.

One thing I’ve observed is that, before talking to quite a few people about how much energy something uses, you’d have to address the myth that this or that thing takes so much more energy to be turned on than to stay on that you’re better off leaving it on for the better part of a day than switching it off and on again.

I first heard it about desktop computers, when I was ignorant enough about them to make this belief plausible, and then, nearly twenty years later, about lighting. This time, I was aware of both the absurdity of the claim and the futility of replying to the person making it—the real meaning was “I’m in charge—I get to decide what passes as true here, when and for what purposes”.

This must have been pretty expensive in the good old days, with energy-inefficient desktop computers and incandescent light bulbs. Talk about luxury beliefs.

Stijn
1d

Nice tool!

What I am wondering, is whether the tool uses the same boundary conditions for all home heating elements. It is well known that for a heat pump to function properly, it needs to operate at a low supply temperature, and that the home therefore needs to be well insulated, among other things. Does the tool assume the same level of building envelope insulation for both gas heating and heat pump heating?

