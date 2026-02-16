By the Numbers

Chris Preist
Hey Hannah. I have feedback on the Netflix/Youtube figures. My team's research was used by the IEA for the article you reference, and is also used by Netflix and other digital services to estimate their footprints. The figures you use are not appropriate in this context for two main reasons:

1. (The main one) Your other figures are the marginal increase in energy use for the activity, not the total energy attributed to it - so your AI doesn't include training, your laptop doesnt include manufacture, etc. The Netflix/Youtube figures you quote are attributional, and are not the *increase* in energy from an additional stream. The reason is that networking equipment doesnt change energy use significantly with data quantity transmitted. You can observe this on your home router/wifi. Our network infrastructure is always on, and provides us with access to many digital services. The marginal increase of streaming using it is minimal.

Hence it is misleading to attribute a share of energy from the network to an activity (eg streaming) in a way which implies that carrying out the activity increases energy use, and not doing it reduces energy use.

It is obvious in other activities - eg if the carbon footprint of an average swim at a public swimming pool is 3Kg, we dont believe that additional swimmers using it increase the overall footprint.

This error in reasoning was used to create scare figures that 'data networks will use large quantities of energy globally' by extrapolating increase data traffic and assuming that energy use increases linearly with it. Including in academic publications, and on R4s 'Rare Earth'

This argument also applies to the myth that you reduce emissions by making the size of websites smaller. It doesnt, and consultancies that claim otherwise in the services they offer are greenwashing.

(From memory - but can check later if you want:) I recall a figure from Netflix that the power use by the CDN equipment averages at 0.1W per stream. This is the only equipment which is additional - and so comparable to (eg) the AI figure.

2. The IEA report is old, and we send a lot more data through the internet now so networking equipment is used far more efficiently. As a result, the attributional figure is now far lower than what you have quoted.

If you want more info, best to email me: chris.preist@bristol.ac.uk

@andymasley - I messaged you before about this a few months ago, in response to a draft post you made. Here are a few more details to the argument.

BZ
Thank you for creating it.

I wonder if for context the average daily kW usage can be added? I guess it'll greatly vary by number of people but also split by US/other high/middle/low income countries? Because honestly otherwise, I struggle to know if 800kW is a lot of not, but maybe it's just my ignorance

