In the opening of his 1968 book, The Population Bomb, Paul Ehrlich did little to hide his disdain for Delhi:

“People eating, people washing, people sleeping. People visiting, arguing, and screaming. People thrusting their hands through the taxi window, begging. People defecating and urinating. People clinging to buses. People herding animals. People, people, people, people. As we moved slowly through the mob, hand horns squawking, the dust, noise, heat, and cooking fires gave the scene a hellish aspect.”

Delhi’s population wasn’t even that large at the time: home to fewer than five million people, less than in London or Paris. What Ehrlich was reacting to was probably poverty and lagging infrastructure, not overpopulation.

Since then, Delhi has changed a lot. It has gotten richer. Living standards have improved. Its population has grown. And most relevant to Ehrlich is that its fertility rates have plummeted.

Census-based estimates put its total fertility rate at around 4.5 children per woman in 1961. When Ehrlich was there in the mid-60s, it was probably still above 4. By the late 2000s it fell below two and dropped below the average fertility rate across the United States.

Today, it’s a mere 1.2, and below the US’s 1.6.

Note that this captures the expected number of children women will have based on the average birth rates of women at each age; it’s not the number women have already had by the end of their childbearing years.

Now, you might be thinking, this comparison is unfair. We’re comparing a city (where fertility rates are often lower than in rural areas) with the average across a whole country.

Fine, let’s add India to the chart, and the lowest rate in the US: Washington DC.

India’s fertility rate is around two; a bit above the US, but now below the replacement rate. Washington DC’s fertility rate is only slightly below Delhi’s, at 1.1.

What’s striking is how quickly rates have declined in India. They are rapidly converging with a country that is much, much richer per person.

This rapid decline in fertility rates across India has led to some demographic milestones that many wouldn’t believe. The number of babies being born peaked in 2001. The number of children peaked in 2004, too.

This is not common knowledge. This March, Americans were asked whether the number of births in India was rising or falling. Just 12% gave the right answer.

I think many assume low fertility rates are mostly a feature of high-income countries. But lots of middle-income countries have joined them. In some cases, undercutting them. In the chart, you can see just a handful that I think people would be surprised by. All have rates of two or below.

Note that this is based on data published by the UN, which might overstate fertility rates in some middle-income countries. We’re planning some work on this at Our World in Data; I’ll share once that’s done and published.

Here’s a map of which countries have rates below the replacement level of 2.1. This is roughly the number of children the average woman would need to have to keep population size the same over the long-term.

All of Europe, most of the Americas, and most of Asia are now below the replacement rate. Two-thirds of the global population now live in countries that are under it.

The world is now just approaching replacement levels of fertility as a whole. After which, there is a lag before the total population peaks. But the demographics of many countries have already changed far faster than many realise.