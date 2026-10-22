By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Peter Drake's avatar
Peter Drake
5d

One thing all the deforestation stats seem to ignore, perhaps because there is no easy fix, is how much deforestation would have occurred today if the amount last year was as it was at start of the series. When much of the forest has already been removed it stands to reason, future deforestation rates will tend to fall..

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Lonnie Hayward's avatar
Lonnie Hayward
3d

Great chart work, as always. Lowest year since 1988, and the Cerrado down too. That is real news, and it is good to see it laid out plain.

The long view helps too. Even with the fall, the total lost since 1988 is now about the size of Spain. Both things are true at once. The rate can drop and the hole still grows.

Holding the gain is the hard part. Demand for land and wood does not stop. Any supply that meets that demand without clearing new land helps the trend hold.

Thanks for tracking this year after year. Work like this is how people can check the story for themselves.

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