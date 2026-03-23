By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Nick Lutsko's avatar
Nick Lutsko
3d

The reduction in contrails looks to be real, but the climate impacts are less clear. Contrails’ radiative forcing is still an open question, and even the author of the 2021 paper thinks they might have been too high. See quote in here: https://www.science.org/content/article/airplane-contrails-may-not-be-climate-villain-once-feared

One potential reason for the overestimate is that in-cloud contrails may play an important role. Petzold et al suggest they are the large majority of contrails, and their effect is uncertain. They may have a cooling effect by making clouds thicker. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-65532-2

Having said that, the reduction in contrails suggests the forecasting system can accurately predict when and where clear sky contrails (at least as picked up by GOES) will form. Given all the unknowns about contrails this is an exciting tool that we could learn a lot from

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Robert Palgrave's avatar
Robert Palgrave
3d

Thanks for this important analysis. When I see a headline figure of 2% saving in GHG, I think about surface transport emissions from fossil fuelled vehicles and how easy it ought to be to save at least that amount by reducing speed limits and encouraging eco-driving. Less acceleration and braking by ‘reading the road’ instead of rushing to the next bend or junction.

Can you analyse the effect of reducing motorway speed limits to 60mph? It may happen anyway in response to Trump’s Middle East adventure.

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