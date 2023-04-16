Climate deniers and climate doomers are more alike than they’d like to think
Their input messages might be different, but both lead us to inaction.
If you’ve read some of my other work, you might have heard me say that climate doomers can be as bad as climate deniers. At least when it comes to driving positive action on climate change.
This pisses some people off, but I’ll say it again, because it’s true. Much to their discontent, deniers and doomers achieve the same thing: inaction.
I made a quick visualisation to show this.
Most of us see deniers and doomers as being at opposite ends of the spectrum. That’s how they see themselves too. That’s shown in the top panel.
But they’re not as different as you – or they – might think. Sure, the input messages they promote are opposites. Deniers say there’s no problem. Doomers say the problem is so big and hopeless that it’ll be the end of us. But the outcome and what they ultimately achieve are almost identical. Both tell us that we should do nothing. This is shown in the lower panel.
Climate deniers want us to choose to do nothing; that it’s not a problem and doesn’t require any action. Climate doomers tell us that we don’t even have a choice to do something; we’re already screwed and it’s too late to act. Follow either and we end up in the same place of inaction. That’s a place that we can’t afford to be.
In the end, doomerism is no better than denial. And from my experience (which is an n=1, sorry!), outright climate denial is shrinking while climate doomerism is on the rise. That’s why we need to focus as much – if not more – attention on tackling the latter.
Subscribe to get new posts in your inbox.
I expect there is a difference: doomers will be hard at work preparing for the end of the world; while deniers would continue their other projects without a care. There might be social and environmental consequences to prioritizing the end of the world, especially if the doomer does not expect consequences to matter at all.
I would classify myself as a lukewarmer. Yes, the climate is warming, yes anthropogenic CO2 has something to do with it, but I don't think a degree or so of warming per CO2 doubling is a particularly big problem. There are far bigger problems in the world. However, I don't like pollution which is why I am not a fan of coal as a fuel: too many particulates and too much SOx and NOx emissions.
I have two big problems with the alleged solutions to the problem.
The first is strategic. What if warming is caused by factors other than CO2? Things like solar and ocean cycles, the things that caused the Medieval Warm Period and the LIA? Yet, we are spending most of our efforts on mitigation and virtually nothing on adaptation. Adaptation has the advantage of protecting us, regardless of cause.
The second problem is that the solutions we are working on like wind, solar and biomass cause bigger problems than those they are supposed to solve. Biomass involves clearing rain forest to make way for palm oil plantations and burning trees at Drax produces more CO2 and particulates than burning coal.
Then we go on to the land and mineral requirements for grid scale wind, solar and battery storage. Not much in the way of CO2 emissions, but still a massive environmental footprint and still intermittent energy.
If we must decarbonise, the only high density, high EROEI, reliable solution is nuclear power. It has the problem of not yet being very flexible to cope with peaks in demand. But wind and solar can't be relied upon for that either. So David Mackay had it right years ago when he proposed nuclear plus gas. Low, but not zero, CO2 emissions, but relatively cheap, reliable energy with a small environmental footprint. We need to get better at building nuclear plants faster, which will bring down the LCOE.