Last September, my second book — Clearing the Air — was published in the UK in hardback. It has been published in various markets, including the US and Canada, since.

In just over a month — on 3rd September — the paperback version will come out in the UK. You can read more about it here.

It has been quite the year in global politics. It has, at times, been hard to keep up or know what’s coming next. With immediate issues such as energy shocks, wars, the fracturing of long-held partnerships, cost-of-living crises, climate change rarely tops the priority list (even if most people are concerned about it, which as I show in the book, they are).

The recent record-breaking heatwaves in the UK (and other parts of the world) have, at least temporarily, put the issue back on the agenda. But as I’ve said many times before, the debate is no longer about whether climate change is happening, or if we should do something about it.

Most of the concern is about:

Who should take action?

How much will it cost?

Do we have enough land for solar and wind?

Won’t we run out of minerals, or create even more of a mining mess?

What do we do about cement, or concrete, or aviation?

These are the types of questions — there are 50 of them! — that I cover in this book.

If you’d like to pre-order a copy, thank you: it makes a big difference. Waterstone’s, the UK bookseller, has 25% off this week (until Friday). You can order a copy here.

Here’s what they had to say about it:

“Laid out with clarity and clear-headedness, this invaluable question-and-answer guide from the bestselling author of Not the End of the World sets the record straight about the current state of climate change and what can be done to combat it before it is too late.”

Pre-order at Waterstones (25% off)