By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Jonathan Irons's avatar
Jonathan Irons
Jul 21

This is one of my books of the year. I have quoted from it and shared it with collaborators and friends so many times. Thank you for writing it!

The one question that has arisen again this summer is just how much support there is for climate change measures. And how wrong people are about this level of support.

Lots to do. Good luck!

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Rob Penfold's avatar
Rob Penfold
Jul 21

Have just recommended it as purchase at my local library

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