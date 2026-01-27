By the Numbers

By the Numbers

Gale Pooley
12h

Now do nuclear:

Nuclear power is significantly more land-efficient than solar, requiring 30–75 times less land to produce the same amount of electricity. A 1,000-MW nuclear plant uses ~1.3 square miles, while equivalent solar needs 45–75 square miles. Nuclear provides high-density, consistent, 24/7 power, whereas solar is intermittent.

Alex Terrell
7h

I ran some calculations. In the UK we grow a lot of wheat for biofuels, and much of this goes in to E10 petrol, which is then burnt in an internal combustion engine producing a lot of heat, and bit of motion.

Using land for solar PV provides 70 times as many vehicles miles as using that land for biofuel production.

<Bold> Seventy times! <end Bold>

And that is before the other impacts:

- Biofuel production will require fossil fuel inputs in the form of fuel for tractors etc.

- Solar PV allows significant biodiversity, compared to monocrop cultivation which is about as bad for biodiversity as you can get.

Other studies based on Corn ethanol show that PV is about 50 times better. Corn is more widely used in continental Europe and is not quite as bad as wheat for fuel production.

Generally, farmers grow what they've always grown, and biofuels are useful income source. But not as useful as solar PV.

