By the Numbers

By the Numbers

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Pj's avatar
Pj
7d

So I would like to point out that electricity is not the only source of major resource consumption from AI data centers or any data centers for that matter. The other large impact is the water needed for cooling large centers running at high traffic loads almost 24/7. There are some communities where the water needed for a data center impacted the water supply by 30%. My example is from the google data centers in the Dalles in Oregon. But I know this is not an isolated factor. I think this is a very important fact to cover when talking about the burden that these centers have on energy and resource infrastructure.

As for the "missing link" the consumer level AI is a fraction of that industrial LLM and Machince learning is used for. Military, industial farming, pharmaceuticals, imports and exports, healthcare, intellegance gathering, marketing, consumer profile building, financial makets and banking. These are the places where the money and energy is going. As of now governments are lagging behind on transparancy and guidlines on how AI is being used. Even as this article is being published Google and Meta are both about to change privacy terms for users. They will be using data from profiles, chats, videos, calls, voice messages, pictures and more to mine information and that will all be done by AI. So back to this article I am glad you wrote it and we also need to be having far deeper reports done by the IEA.

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Rick Mack's avatar
Rick Mack
6d

I was involved in a design exercise at Dell where we were looking at how to increase the number of GPUs in servers, specifically for applications that would benefit from GPU operations.

The sticking point was the physical size of GPUs because they produced a lot of heat and had relatively large air-cooled heatsinks.

The only way to "shrink" the heatsinks was to change the cooling technology and we settled on liquid CO2 which allowed us to have a heatsink under 10 mm high. when we looked at where else liquid CO2 cooling would be useful, we found that the whole server could be CO2-cooled. That meant no fans, no complex air-conditioning design, no fans.

The estimated power saving was somewhere between 15-25% and the need for only minimal air conditioning for human comfort meant no need for water-cooled air conditioning.

There were a couple of other bonuses. Cooler CPUs/GPUs meant better computer efficiency, and a CO2 release valve in the bottom of a computer cabinet replaced expensive fire suppression systems.

I'll summarise that.

No fans, minimal air-conditioning, minimal water requirement, simplified data center design and a 15-25% energy saving. You could put a data center in a shipping container.

Dell were already working on a computer water-cooling project sponsored by a senior executive so our proposed project never got off the ground.

Pity.

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