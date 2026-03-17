By the Numbers

By the Numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
vote4worldpeace's avatar
vote4worldpeace
4d

I work in Climate. The reality is that energy poverty is more dangerous and harmful than higher co2 emissions. Even though i work in climate, i believe we need to have much more oil for many years, atleast oil is better than coal.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Brian Allan's avatar
Brian Allan
4d

The distributed solar point is worth holding onto here — the IEA scenarios may be underestimating how much cheap solar is already moving outside official statistics. In East Africa right now, roughly 85% of Chinese solar panel imports are going to rooftop and off-grid systems that don't show up in grid capacity figures. Tanzania officially reports around 6 MW of grid-connected solar while having over 1 million solar-powered homes. If that undercounting is systematic, the growth trajectory for affordable power access could be faster than the scenarios suggest — though you're right that without economic growth, cheaper electrons alone won't close the gap.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hannah Ritchie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture