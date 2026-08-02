By the Numbers
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Is Europe having a bad wildfire year?
Several countries in Europe are having a very large wildfire year; this is offset by lower burn in the Balkans
Aug 2
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Hannah Ritchie
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July 2026
Thailand’s population has already peaked
My colleague, Edouard Mathieu, recently created an interactive map showing when the populations of countries around the world are expected to peak.
Jul 23
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Hannah Ritchie
154
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17
My book — Clearing the Air — is coming out in paperback in September
And this week you can get 25% off in the UK.
Jul 21
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Hannah Ritchie
109
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7
June 2026
How much deforestation is your country importing through trade?
An interactive tool to explore deforestation flows across the world.
Jun 24
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Hannah Ritchie
207
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How quickly do electric car sales translate into cars on the road?
And other insights from the electric car rollout in 2025.
Jun 12
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Hannah Ritchie
210
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May 2026
Do more Europeans die of summer heat than Americans die of guns?
An attempt to improve a viral chart.
May 28
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Hannah Ritchie
379
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58
What will future population change look like?
A new tool that let's you imagine different futures of where we might be headed
May 19
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Hannah Ritchie
143
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10
How much electricity does AI consume? [2025 summary]
What share of electricity is consumed by data centres? What's the energy footprint of ChatGPT and other chatbots?
May 5
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Hannah Ritchie
324
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April 2026
Receiving the Unwin Award
And you can get my book for 99p on Kindle for all of May!
Apr 29
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Hannah Ritchie
276
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Are only one-third of Britain’s railways electric?
Which countries are the leaders and laggards on rail electrification, and why should we care?
Apr 27
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Hannah Ritchie
202
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An end to cervical cancer is possible
And some countries are already on track to do so.
Apr 13
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Hannah Ritchie
216
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The UK is cutting its aid budget to the lowest level in decades
After pledging to increase the budget to 0.7% of GNI, the government is cutting it to 0.3%.
Apr 1
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Hannah Ritchie
131
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© 2026 Hannah Ritchie
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