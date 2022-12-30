Sustainability by numbers
Electric vehicle batteries would have cost as much as a million dollars in the 1990s
The cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by more than 98%.
Hannah Ritchie
Dec 30
20
14
Young people feel like they have no future due to climate change; we need to change the narrative
More than half of young people think "humanity is doomed" due to climate change. We need to reframe the narrative from doom and sacrifice, to one of…
Hannah Ritchie
Dec 18
57
36
Eating local is still not a good way to reduce the carbon footprint of your diet
A recent paper claimed that 'food miles' accounted for 20% of food emissions. But this is wrong.
Hannah Ritchie
Dec 5
44
11
Are meat substitutes really better for the environment than meat?
Meat substitutes let consumers reduce their meat intake with simple changes to their diet. But are they really better for the environment?
Hannah Ritchie
Nov 28
60
37
Global per capita CO₂ emissions have (still) peaked
Global per capita CO₂ emissions probably peaked a decade ago.
Hannah Ritchie
Nov 20
34
2
Welcome to 'Sustainability by numbers'
Welcome to Sustainability by numbers, a blog and newsletter about using data to understand how we build a sustainable world.
Hannah Ritchie
Nov 20
54
13
