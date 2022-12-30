Sustainability by numbers

The cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by more than 98%.
Hannah Ritchie
More than half of young people think "humanity is doomed" due to climate change. We need to reframe the narrative from doom and sacrifice, to one of…
Hannah Ritchie
A recent paper claimed that 'food miles' accounted for 20% of food emissions. But this is wrong.
Hannah Ritchie
Meat substitutes let consumers reduce their meat intake with simple changes to their diet. But are they really better for the environment?
Hannah Ritchie
Global per capita CO₂ emissions probably peaked a decade ago.
Hannah Ritchie
Welcome to Sustainability by numbers, a blog and newsletter about using data to understand how we build a sustainable world.
Hannah Ritchie
